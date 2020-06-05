Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.87-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.553-8.634 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.87-2.92 EPS.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra raised Campbell Soup to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.89.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

