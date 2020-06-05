Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAMT. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Camtek alerts:

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,084. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.77. Camtek has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 14.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.