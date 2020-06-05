Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 402,177 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,736.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,177 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $100,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 51,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,994 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

NEE stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.00. The stock had a trading volume of 242,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,275. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.