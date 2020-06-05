Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 15,248 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Costco Wholesale worth $185,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,357,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,168,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,356,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,424. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $245.02 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,948 shares of company stock worth $3,081,706. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

