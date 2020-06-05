Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 91,958 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Amgen worth $194,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amgen by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.79 on Friday, hitting $225.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,037. The company has a market capitalization of $129.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.09 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.81.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

