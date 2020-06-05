Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $191.45 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003,093 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $191,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 690.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 352,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 39.4% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 396,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 112,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,017,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.66.

Shares of C stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,821,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

