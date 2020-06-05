Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $667.28 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 238,674 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Facebook worth $667,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.77. 16,358,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,578,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $240.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.46. The company has a market cap of $656.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,785 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,081 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.