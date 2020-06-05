Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $91.48 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 116,983 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $91,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.03.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,313. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $252.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $269.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

