Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 208,363 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,817,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,363 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $293,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,503,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.26. 9,887,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,152,441. The firm has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Argus decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

