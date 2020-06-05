Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC lowered its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,639,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,845,000 after buying an additional 829,748 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $42.82. 20,475,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,744,074. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 5,530 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $200,075.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,434.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.