Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $536.75.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $534.36. The stock had a trading volume of 39,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $549.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,150 shares of company stock worth $15,895,723. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

