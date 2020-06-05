Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHDN. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

CHDN stock traded up $8.00 on Wednesday, reaching $143.20. 258,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,024. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.35.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $610,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,690 shares in the company, valued at $34,979,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,138 shares of company stock worth $1,813,968 over the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

