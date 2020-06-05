Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,496,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,307,896. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

