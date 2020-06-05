Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Cognex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $58.07. 44,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.79. Cognex has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.