Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Insider Malcolm Frank Sells 1,492 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Malcolm Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $20,818.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,945,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $19,244,610,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,429,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,084,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,137,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $935,794,000 after acquiring an additional 424,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

