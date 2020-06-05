Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,392,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,766,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,140,195,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

