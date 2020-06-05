CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 2,127 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics makes up 1.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $4,522,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.14. 2,077,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,520. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez purchased 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $198,276.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 25,649 shares in the company, valued at $546,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,800 shares of company stock worth $406,061. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

