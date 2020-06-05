CoreCommodity Management LLC Acquires 451,504 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 316.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,320 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 451,504 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up approximately 2.7% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 685,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 17,158,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,711,365. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,727 shares in the company, valued at $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

