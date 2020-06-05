CoreCommodity Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up approximately 1.1% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $7.32. 65,253,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,926,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

