CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys 2,884 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. California Water Service Group makes up 1.1% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. 302,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.01.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

