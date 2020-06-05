CoreCommodity Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of XOM traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.08. 41,286,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,519,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $208.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.