CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 91.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,294 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial accounts for 1.9% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 2,936,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,248. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. CNH Industrial NV has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit