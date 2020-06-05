CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 91.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,294 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial accounts for 1.9% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 2,936,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,248. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. CNH Industrial NV has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

