CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. American States Water accounts for 1.2% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in American States Water in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.39. 188,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,452. American States Water Co has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.28%.

AWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $31,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,553.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $95,760. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

