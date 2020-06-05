CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 113.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,083 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Alcoa worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 700.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

AA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,666,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. Alcoa Corp has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $24.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.