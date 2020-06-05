CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 1,728 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International accounts for approximately 1.1% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Compass Minerals International worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 358,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

CMP traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.66. 380,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

In other news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.