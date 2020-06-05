CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 4,923 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP accounts for approximately 1.9% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.21. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 14.39%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

SBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

