CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland comprises approximately 1.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,539,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,270. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.95. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.