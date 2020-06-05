Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.8% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,696. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.04. 4,373,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,080. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $247.74 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.38.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

