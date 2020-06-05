Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.8% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $311.80. 343,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,424. The stock has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $245.02 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.64 and a 200-day moving average of $302.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.38.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,706 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

