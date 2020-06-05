Cowen Begins Coverage on Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Get Slack alerts:

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,923.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,581.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,764,269 shares of company stock valued at $43,107,293 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Slack by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Slack by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC lifted its holdings in Slack by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.