Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Raised to $110.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at MKM Partners from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBRL. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $170.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL stock traded up $8.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.74. 737,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.