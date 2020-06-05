CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Position Boosted by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,593. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $176.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.