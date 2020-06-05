Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMLS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of CMLS stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.41). Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $227.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 671,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 383,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 161,385 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 84,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.