Daniel Bradbury Sells 3,750 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $138,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $139,537.50.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,844. The company has a market capitalization of $625.95 million and a P/E ratio of -43.86. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 280,021 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 650,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 406,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 41,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4,164.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 254,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

