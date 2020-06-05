Daniel Bradbury Sells 3,750 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $138,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $139,537.50.
Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,844. The company has a market capitalization of $625.95 million and a P/E ratio of -43.86. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 280,021 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 650,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 406,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 41,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4,164.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 254,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
