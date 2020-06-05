Daniel M. Hines Sells 5,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $312.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,424. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $245.02 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.28.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.38.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
