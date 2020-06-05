Daniel M. Hines Sells 5,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $312.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,424. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $245.02 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.38.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

