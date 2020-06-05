Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells $57,667.75 in Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 164,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $57,667.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $27,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 67,314 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $30,291.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,468,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Destination XL Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in Destination XL Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 478,515 shares during the period. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Destination XL Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 366,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Destination XL Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Destination XL Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

