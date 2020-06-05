Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells $57,667.75 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 164,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $57,667.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 29th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $27,950.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 27th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 67,314 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $30,291.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,468,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Destination XL Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in Destination XL Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 478,515 shares during the period. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Destination XL Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 366,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Destination XL Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Destination XL Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit