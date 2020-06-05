Deutsche Bank Raises Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $175.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Shares of CASY traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.98 and its 200-day moving average is $158.93. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $81,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

