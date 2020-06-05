Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 0.9% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.08.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

