Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 170,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 67,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,573,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.