Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

D stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,578. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

