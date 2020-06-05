Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,611 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. 1,004,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,638. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

