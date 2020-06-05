FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Lifted by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $142.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,806. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of -103.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.22.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

