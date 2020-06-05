Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 3.3% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,893,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,709.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 161,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 155,521 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,934,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $70.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,812.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,415. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,491.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,715.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (down previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,712.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

