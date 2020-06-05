Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Invests $1.39 Million in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $52.53. 15,476,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877,141. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.