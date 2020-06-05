Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Lifted to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $94.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.31.

GILD stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.75. 11,041,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,229,862. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,144 shares of company stock worth $3,931,225. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

