Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $235,428.80 in Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $235,428.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GH stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.22. 1,136,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,050. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.21.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
