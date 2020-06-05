Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $235,428.80 in Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $235,428.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GH stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.22. 1,136,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,050. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.21.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.