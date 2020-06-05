Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GWRE opened at $105.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.94 and a beta of 1.26. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.56.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $1,197,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,782.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $178,634.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,008.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,287,279. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

