Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) PT Raised to $114.00

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

THG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $4.25 on Wednesday, hitting $111.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,272. Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,174,000 after acquiring an additional 44,261 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

