Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after buying an additional 774,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,052,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,351. The firm has a market cap of $269.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $255.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.03.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

