Insider Selling: Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $22,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AMRC stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 233,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,596. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.52. Ameresco Inc has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $26.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ameresco by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,875,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after buying an additional 1,232,177 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 533,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 503,295 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 534,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 311,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

